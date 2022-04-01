Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says “there’s definitely that possibility” they will extend Newcastle United loan man Freddie Woodman’s stay this summer.

Bournemouth swooped to sign the goalkeeper in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Woodman, 25, was given the green light to leave his parent club to get some game time under his belt.

However, he has struggled to get into the Cherries’ side due to the form of Mark Travers.

The England youth international has played just once for the Championship side and that was in their FA Cup loss to National League side Boreham Wood last month.

Nevertheless, Parker is still interested in re-signing him at the end of this campaign and has said, as per a report by the Daily Echo:

“Yeah, maybe. There’s definitely that possibility. I’ve been very impressed with Fred.”

He added: “But certainly if there is a possibility, then that’s a conversation we’ll have towards the back end of the season regarding that.”

Back to Bournemouth?

Woodman’s chances of breaking into Newcastle United’s side next term are slim, despite him getting some minutes earlier in this campaign.

He has been on the books of the Premier League outfit since 2013 having previously played in the academy at Crystal Palace.

The stopper has since made nine first-team appearances for the Toon Army and has also had loan spells away in the past at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and Swansea City.

His long-term future is up in the air at the moment but his current focus will be on helping Bournemouth gain promotion back to the top flight, despite him playing second fiddle behind Travers right now.

The Cherries are back in action tomorrow after the international break and take on Bristol City at home.