Hull City are interested in former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Hull City’s new owner Acun Ilicali is offering the Germany international a route back into English football.

Ozil, 33, left Arsenal back last year to join Fenerbahce but has since been suspended by the Turkish giants.

TEAMtalk claim the Tigers are keen on a sensational move to lure him to the Championship.

New era at Hull City

Hull City will be gearing up for their first full season under Ilicali’s ownership this summer and there is no doubt that their squad needs reinforcements.

The Yorkshire side are currently 20th in the Championship table with seven games left of this campaign to play and are 13 points above the relegation zone ahead of their clash against Huddersfield Town tonight.

Luring Ozil to the MKM Stadium would be a massive statement of intent ahead of next term with the club looking to compete at the top end of the table instead of the bottom.

He was part of the Gunners side who beat the Tigers in the 2014 FA Cup final at Wembley when they came back from 2-0 down.

The former Schalke, Werder Bremen and Real Madrid ace spent eight years at the Emirates Stadium and made 254 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 44 goals.

Ozil has since fired nine goals in 37 matches for Fenerbahce but his long-term future there currently hangs in the balance, with Hull City ready to swoop in for him if they are able to.