Sunderland full-back Tyrese Dyce will leave the club this summer, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland have deciding against extending his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Dyce, 20, will leave the North East club as a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.

The Northern Echo claim he has been frustrated with his lack of game time this season.

Down the pecking order at Sunderland

Sunderland swooped to sign the defender last summer to bolster their U23s ranks and he has since been a key player for the Black Cats’ development squad.

He was handed his first-team debut by former boss Lee Johnson earlier in this campaign in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Manchester United U23s and scored.

Dyce has since played once more for the senior team but has found his pathway into the side blocked this term due to the abundance of options they have in his position.

He rose up through the academy at West Brom and was a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels before going on to play twice for them in the EFL Trophy. However, he left the Hawthorns at the end of last season after his contract expired.

The youngster is currently on loan at Spennymoor Town after linking up with the non-league side earlier this month to get some more experience under his belt.

Dyce now has the opportunity to put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer and show what he can do.