Preston North End face Derby County this weekend with the Lillywhites looking to build some momentum heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

Arriving from League One side Plymouth Argyle midway through the season, Ryan Lowe has impressed in his first managerial position at Championship level, creating an attractive style of play which Preston supporters can get behind.

Currently sitting in 14th position, the possibility of finishing inside the top 10 will surely be Preston’s target, while the form of Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer remains a major plus point.

Derby County on the other hand could do with the three points to close the gap on the teams above them with just seven games remaining.

Here we take a look at Preston’s team news heading in Saturday’s game at the Pride Park Stadium.

Preston North End team news

Long-term absentee Ryan Leadson and Tom Barkhuizen remain the only two Preston players not available to feature this weekend.

Former Cardiff City man Greg Cunningham has returned from his calf injury to offer Lowe’s side some added depth in defence.

Impressive striker Cameron Archer will seemingly lead the Preston attack after featuring for England U20’s during the international break.

Preston predicted XI

Iversen (GK)

Diaby

Hughes

Van den Berg

Potts

McCann

Whiteman

Browne

Johnson

Archer

Riis

After suffering a 4-0 away defeat against high-flying Luton Town, Preston will be looking to get back to winning way’s against Wayne Rooney’s side.

With points and games running out as the season draws to a close, you’d think Derby would need to pick up all three points here with tough games against Fulham and QPR to come.

Saturday’s game kicks-off at 15:00.