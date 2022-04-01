Reading travel to fellow Championship strugglers Barnsley this weekend in a battle for survival at Oakwell.

Paul Ince’s side come into the fixture in positive spirits after picking up four points against AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

As for their opponents, despite looking resigned to relegation earlier on in the campaign, the arrival of Poya Asbaghi has sparked new life into Barnsley who have picked up five points from their previous three home league matches.

With both these sides desperate for the three points to maintain Championship status’ it’s a must not lose fixture for both sides either.

Reading team news

Holding midfielder Andy Rinomhota is set to miss the reminder of the season after hobbling off in Reading’s 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers.

Former Birmingham City attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic will also remain unavailable for Saturday’s trip with Ince confirming that the problem remains with his thigh.

Versatile forward Yakou Meite is also set to miss the majority of the season after injuring his ankle landing awkwardly.

On a more positive note, Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman could be in line to feature after returning from a hamstring problem.

Predicted XI

Nyland (GK)

Yiadom

Holmes

Morrison

Mclntyre

Drinkwater

Laurent

Ince

Swift

Ejaria

Joao

In what you would expected to be a tight contest, Reading will be looking towards their flair players to secure an all important three points away from home.

When both John Swift and Lucas Joao are both available and firing on all cylinders, there are few teams in the Championship who can stop them.

Barnsley have their own in-form striker in Carlton Morris at their disposal with the former Norwich City man impressing with his all-round game throughout the last few months.

Kick-off for this crucial clash commences at 15:00 on Saturday.