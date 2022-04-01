Championship promotion-chasers Blackburn Rovers face Coventry City at the CBS Arena this weekend.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be desperate to try and reignite their season and find winning momentum again after two wins from their last 11 fixtures.

Coventry City on the other hand will no doubt be relishing the prospect of facing the visitors, despite seeing their top-six chances fade away slightly after one win in their last five games.

With both sides needing to take all three points, here is all the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has confirmed that leading marksman Ben Brereton Diaz is ‘pretty unlikely’ to feature from the start this weekend, whilst defender Paul van Hecke remains a doubt.

Meanwhile Rovers right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik is also ruled out of the clash completely after picking up a calf injury last month, with defender Daniel Ayala not ready to return just yet.

Captain Darragh Lenihan and Reda Khadra also look set to be missing with injuries ruling them out of the international break.

But Rovers are set to be boosted by the return of Ryan Nyambe who could feature for the first time since February along with Tayo Edun.

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda and former Tottenham Hotspur man Dilan Markanday remain Mowbray’s long-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Wharton

Edun

Pickering

Travis

Rothwell

Buckley

Gallagher

Dolan

Giles

This game could be the catalyst for either side to regain winning momentum heading into the final stages of the season.

With Mark Robins’ side sitting six points off the top-six with eight games to play, this is very much in the ‘must-win’ category for the Sky Blues if they’re to have any chance of gatecrashing the division’s top-six.

And likewise for Blackburn who’ve been free-falling in recent weeks.

The match kicks-off at 15:00 on Saturday.