Swansea City travel to Cardiff City this Saturday in the second Welsh derby of the Championship season.

Despite the Swans’ poor display against Birmingham City last time out, the international break came at a good time for Russell Martin’s side who could welcome back key players throughout the spine of the team.

With the opportunity to write history by becoming the first team to record the league double in the derby’s 110 year history, Steve Morrison’s rejuvenated Cardiff City side will be no pushovers – the Swans won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October.

Following three victories in their last four outings, the Bluebirds are in a confident mood, particularly at home having lost once in their last eight fixtures.

Here we take a look at the Swansea City team news ahead of Saturday’s showdown…

Swansea City team news

Influential duo Flynn Downes and creative maestro Jamie Paterson are expected to be available after missing the Swans’ goalless draw against Birmingham.

Left-footed defender Ryan Manning will again be unavailable as he serves the final match of his four-game suspension following his red card against Fulham.

After making second-half cameos in the Swans’ last two fixtures, January deadline-day arrival Nathaniel Ogbeta is pushing for a start after fully recovering from his long-term hamstring injury which he suffered at his former club Shrewsbury Town.

Predicted XI

Fisher (GK)

Burns

Naughton

Cabango

Christie

Downes

Grimes

Ogbeta

Piroe

Paterson

Obafemi

With both sides easing any relegation fears mid-way through the campaign, a victory for Cardiff City would see them climb over their rivals the first time since Morrison took charge in December.

Swansea City however will have other ideas. A strong finish for Martin’s side could see them gatecrash the top-half of the Championship table and make for a good first season in charge.

Kick-off at the Cardiff City stadium is at 15:00 on Saturday.