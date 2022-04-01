Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Luton Town to edge a 1-0 home win over Millwall when the two sides meet at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Luton Town host Millwall in the Championship tomorrow afternoon, with both sides eyeing to finish in a play-off spot.

The Hatters look the most likely of the two, whilst the Lions need to pick up some immediate form in order to keep their top-six hopes alive.

Nathan Jones’ side find themselves in 3rd place in what has been nothing short of an incredible season. They sit four points clear of Middlesbrough in 7th and could may well be playing Premier League football next season.

Luton Town have won two on the bounce following a disappointing loss to QPR in the game before, and they will be looking to retain that form as we enter the final stages of the season.

As for Gary Rowett’s side, they sit in 10th place of the Championship table – four points adrift of a play-off spot. They have surged up the table so far in 2022, losing just two of their last 12 league outings. Though, last time out, they were on the receivingend of a 2-0 loss to Stoke City, and so they will be looking to put that result behind them with a spirited win this weekend.

And Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed the Hatters to win tomorrow, opting for a 1-0 home win, saying:

“Luton are third in the Championship table. It is really, genuinely incredible what Nathan Jones and his side have done this season. I can’t praise them highly enough.

“Millwall’s unbeaten run came to an end at Stoke before the international break. They are four points off the play-offs now and with so much going on around them this is a must-win game to keep their hopes alive. Having said that, I just can’t back against Luton right now.”

The implications…

A win for Luton Town could see them extend the gap between them and 7th, whilst potentially moving as close as three points to Bournemouth, who occupy the last automatic promotion spot.

A Millwall win could see them move up to as high as 7th and just one point behind a play-off spot, whilst a draw would surely suit Jones’ side better.

The game at Kenilworth Road kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.