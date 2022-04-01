Luton Town host Millwall in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Nathan Jones’ Hatters welcome Garry Rowett’s Lions to Kenilworth Road in a match that could have huge implications of the play-off picture.

Luton Town have taken the Championship by surprise this season and have a huge chance of gaining promotion. Jones’ side have lost just two of their last eight Championship games and will look to further their good run of form in tomorrow’s game.

Millwall have been on an excellent run of form of late despite their slip up last time out against Stoke City. Rowett’s side have made a late charge for the play-offs and could be the form team going into the final few games of the season.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“This game is one that could have a huge impact on the play-off picture – the two sides at opposite ends of the play-off race but are only separated by six points.



“Millwall are probably on the better run of form overall despite losing last time out but you’d back Luton to cause the Londoners problems on home turf.



“I see it being a cagey affair.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Millwall

Luke Walsh



“Luton Town begin the first of eight key games as they look to secure a play-off spot against a Millwall side who will make things difficult for Nathan Jones’ Hatters. With the Lions themselves only four points off a play off spot, they too will fancy a run of wins to be in the mix.

“However, as it’s the first game back after the International break you would think Luton will be looking to get the ball rolling again as they did before the break.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“At Kenilworth Road, anything can seemingly happen. Luton Town have held their own in the Championship all season and they have no reason to fear any side in the division.

“Millwall will present a hugely tough challenge for the Hatters – they’re well-drilled, solid defensively, physical and in a good vein of form.

“Whoever grabs the first goal here will take the momentum and probably the three points. Given Luton Town’s unpredictability and often free-scoring nature, I’m backing them to win this one.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Millwall