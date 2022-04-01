Stoke City host Sheffield United in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s Potters welcome Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades to the Bet365 Stadium in what appears to be a must-win for both sides.

Stoke City claimed their first win in ten matches last time out against Millwall, something they’ll look to build on tomorrow afternoon. Their season is already over as they sit in 15th place with no threat of getting relegated but no real chance of promotion.

Sheffield United sit in 5th place and have a game in hand on a few teams around them. They’ll be looking for a win in this one to further their chances of making an immediate return to the top flight.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s games…

James Cheap

“Pressure was starting to build on Michael O’Neill before the international break but a surprise win over Millwall kept him in the job. The Potters will look to build on this against the Blades, who will prove a tough opposition.



“Although Stoke may have a chance in this one when looking at the Blades’ away form, I see a narrow Sheffield United win in this one.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Sheffield United should fancy their chances of picking up another important three points here. Whilst they are still fighting for a spot six spot, Stoke are coasting aimlessly towards another underwhelming campaign.

“The Blades’ run of four Championship away games without a win offers the Potters some hope, but Heckingbottom and co should be bringing all three points back to Bramall Lane this weekend.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Sheffield United



Luke Phelps

“Stoke City have looked dire in the second half of this season. Sheffield United have been strong but went into the international break just gone on the back of some patchy form, and without their star striker Billy Sharp.

“It remains unclear, if not unlikely that Sharp will feature v Stoke tomorrow. Despite his probable absence though, Sheffield United still have a lot of firepower and against a Stoke side with very little to play for this season, I can see the Blades winning, albeit narrowly.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Sheffield United