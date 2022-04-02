Sheffield United started the season looking like they were going to struggle, but under Paul Heckingbottom they have turned things around and are now 5th in the Championship.

Heckingbottom has masterminded the turnaround in the fortunes of Sheffield United, and now they look set to battle for a return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Last time out the Blades beat South Yorkshire rivals, Barnsley but this weekend face a trip to Stoke City who should be a sterner test than Barnsley.

Sheffield United team news

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom confirmed the fitness of several players.

Billy Sharp is ‘touch and go’ according to manager Heckingbottom, though he may just make the bench.

Heckingbottom confirmed George Baldock is back fit and available.

Enda Stevens has had time playing the U23s and has been training for a couple of weeks.

John Fleck has also been featuring in training and is another who has potential for this weekend.

Chris Basham won’t feature this weekend.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Gordon

Egan

Robinson

Osborn

Berge

Norwood

Fleck

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Ndiaye

Great recovery…

After their poor start, some Sheffield United fans may have been fearing the worst about their season, but they have turned it around and have put themselves in a fantastic position as we approach the end of the season.

Heckingbottom will be keen to get as many players back in action to ensure they have the best chance of reaching and succeeding in the play-offs.

This weekend’s game against Stoke City will be a tough test, but a test they will be hoping to come out of with three points.