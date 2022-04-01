QPR host Fulham in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s Hoops welcome Marco Silva’s Cottagers to The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in what is set up to be a big game in the promotion race.

QPR have dropped out the top six in recent weeks. Warburton’s side have picked up only one win in their last five games and they’ll certainly be looking to regain form after being in a strong position to gain promotion at the beginning of the year.

Fulham are undoubtedly one of the best and most entertaining sides the Championship have ever seen – they’ve just about eased their way to promotion despite being prone to the odd slip up.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Everyone is writing QPR off going into this game. We saw in midweek that Charlie Austin had a bit of back and forth with fans online and that either signals unrest amongst the players, or a newfound belief.

“I hope that QPR have found that new lease of optimism because they’ve had such an outstanding season so far, that it would be a huge shame for it to end this way.

“It’ll be difficult tomorrow – not only are they playing the best team in the EFL but they’ll be doing it without their best player in Chris Willock.

“Fulham though aren’t unbeatable. Still, I think this one will be a draw.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Fulham

James Cheap

“The season started of so well for QPR but they’ve struggled in recent months and look to be out of the promotion race now.



“Fulham are undoubtedly the best team in the Championship and could easily prove trouble for their fellow Londoners.



“I see Fulham easily taking advantage of a fragile QPR side in this one.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-3 Fulham

Finlay Openshaw



“Fulham have been outstanding this season and are deservedly looking like they will be back in the Premier League next season.

“Whereas for QPR, it started off so well but with one win in five they have slipped outside of the play-offs and will desperately need to take three points this weekend.

“Overall I think the Cottagers will be too good for the R’s, and Silva’s side will continue their title march.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Fulham