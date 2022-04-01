Cardiff City host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Steve Morison’s Bluebirds welcome Russell Martin’s Swans to the Cardiff City Stadium in the Welsh derby tomorrow.

Cardiff City are currently four games unbeaten going into this one as they look to further the gap between themselves and the relegation zone. A win for the Bluebirds would see them leapfrog Swansea in the Championship standings.

Swansea on the other hand are the symbol of inconsistency in the Championship this season. The Swans have won two, drawn one and lost two in their last five games and sit in 16th going into this one – they will be desperate to do the double over their biggest rivals this season.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Cardiff City have been in excellent form of late and look in good stead going into a high stake South Wales derby.

“Swansea City’s form isn’t quite as good as the Bluebirds’ but they have the advantage in league position and probably will be the happier of the two sides when considering their respective season’s so far.

“Albeit, Cardiff are the form side going into this one and I see them nicking it in front of their home crowd.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Swansea City

Owen Griffiths



“The pride of South Wales is at stake at the Cardiff City Stadium with the visitors looking to make history on Cardiff soil.

“Russell Martin’s side could complete the first ever league double over their rivals, despite the 110-year history of the South Wales derby.

“Cardiff’s front two of Isaak Davies and Jordan Hugill have developed a great partnership for the Bluebirds, with Davies’ pace set to cause the Swans problems.

“With the visitors set to welcome key players Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes back from their respective knocks, I expect the clash to be as competitive as ever.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City



Luke Phelps

“Both teams have very little to play for this season, apart from bragging rights over each other. I’m expecting a fiercely compeitive game tomorrow between two sides who can play effective football, but haven’t done so consistently this season.

“Swansea’s attacking threat with the likes of Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi has been potent of late. Cardiff though have become much more stern under Morison and so it won’t be an easy afternoon at all for the Swans.

“I can see this one being somewhat cagey and low-scoring, potentially ending in a draw.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City