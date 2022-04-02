Sheffield Wednesday climbed back into the League One play-offs last weekend after several of their rivals were out of action due to the international break.

Their impressive home form this season – only losing two games and picking 44 points at Hillsborough so far – has put them in a good position to reach the play-offs this season.

This weekend they hope to continue this home form by beating visitors AFC Wimbledon, a side who have recently replaced their manager in the hope of beating the drop to League Two.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Darren Moore is set to welcome back Saido Berahino this weekend – the forward returned for international duty during the week and will be hoping to continue his goal scoring form.

Moore has also been welcoming back many players recently. Chey Dunkley, Harlee Dean and Dominic Iorfa have all made their return to action recently in what is a real positive for the Owls.

One big blow for their play-off push is the further injury to Josh Windass who was closing in on a return to the team before picking up another knock.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dean

Dunkley

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Gregory

Berahino

Finding a settled team…

Moore hasn’t had the best luck with injuries this season, at one point struggling to field more than one centre-back and resorting to using Marvin Johnson or Callum Paterson as makeshift centre-backs.

As we enter the final month of the season, Moore will be looking to field a similar side week-in-week-out to maintain a level of consistency.

The main job appears to be finding a consistent strike partner for Lee Gregory – find that man and Sheffield Wednesday may be firing their way to the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday take on AFC Wimbledon this Saturday at Hillsborough, there will be an expectancy that they continue their great home form.