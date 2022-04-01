Blackpool host Nottingham Forest in the Championship tomorrow lunch time.

Neil Critchley’s Tangerines welcome Steve Cooper’s Forest to Bloomfield Road in what is a big game for both sides.

Blackpool could still have an outside chance of play-offs if they manage three points in this one – Critchley’s side are four unbeaten and a win could see them go only six points outside the play-offs.

Nottingham Forest are only three points outside the top-six themselves and with three games in hand. They lost narrowly to Liverpool in the FA Cup last time out but are unbeaten since January in the league.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s games…

James Cheap

“Blackpool v Nottingham Forest sets up to be an entertaining game in the early kick-off. If Blackpool win they could be considered as dark horses for making a late run for the top-six, but it certainly won’t be easy.

“Forest will look to bounce back from their unfortunate defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup, and I back them to do so, given their impressive form in 2022.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Nottingham Forest



James Ray



“This game presents a really intriguing tie this weekend, with both sides in fine form.

“It’s safe to say that the Tangerines have exceeded expectations this season, while Forest looked as though they were in a fight to stay up in the early stages of the campaign, but both can be proud of their achievements.

“Whilst it looks like Blackpool’s season is pretty much decided, Forest still have everything to play for, so I’m backing them to take the win here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Nottingham Forest



Luke Phelps

“Blackpool have proved to be a fine addition to the Championship this season. They’ve played some great football and have a lot of talented players, with Forest’s January target Josh Bowler being one of them.

“He’ll be out to impress tomorrow. But Steve Cooper’s side have so much firepower and momentum at the moment, that I can’t see anything but a Forest win tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Nottingham Forest