Sheffield Wednesday host AFC Wimbledon in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Darren Moore’s Owls welcome Mark Bowen’s Wombles to Hillsborough in what is a huge game for both sides.

Sheffield Wednesday got back to winning ways last time out against Cheltenham Town. Wednesday currently sit in 6th place and need a win tomorrow with there being many sides below them desperate to take their spot in the top-six.

AFC Wimbledon sacked Mark Robinson following last weekend’s defeat to Cambridge United. Bowen’s now at the helm and will look to take advantage of the new manager bounce, something they’ll need considering their league position.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Sheffield Wednesday will look to continue their unbeaten run against AFC Wimbledon who haven’t won themselves since December.

“Mark Bowen is the new man at the helm for the Wombles but I can’t see them having a new manager bounce at Hillsborough in this one.

“The Owls will have too much quality for Wimbledon.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

George Brown



“AFC Wimbledon visit Hillsborough looking for their first win since December and first win under new manager Mark Bowen.

“Wednesday come into this game unbeaten in their last five at home having only lost once at home all year.

“A fragile Wimbledon will not get a new manager bounce here and Wednesday’s play-off push will strengthen with another three points.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 AFC Wimbledon



Luke Phelps

“Mark Bowen is a good appointment for me but he arrives at the club at such a desperate time, and faces such an in-form team in his opening game.

“Wednesday have it all to play for in the play-off picture but Wimbledon have it all to play for too, with the 21st placed side fighting for their League One status.

“If Wimbledon can shut up shop and pinch a goal, they could leave with a point.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 AFC Wimbledon