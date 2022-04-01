Sunderland host Gillingham in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Alex Neil’s Black Cats welcome Neil Harris’ Gills to The Stadium Of Light.

Sunderland will be desperate for three points in this one as a win could take them into the top-six depending on results elsewhere. Neil’s side are six games unbeaten and look to be in good stead ahead of tomorrow.

Gillingham on the other hand will also be desperate for three points as they are only four points above the relegation zone as it stands. They beat Accrington Stanley last time out and should be full of confidence going into this one.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Under Alex Neil, Sunderland have become a team that is much harder to beat than they were during Lee Johnson’s reign.

“Gillingham rank 22nd in terms of goals scored in the division this season and I doubt they’re likely to pose any threat to the Mackems’ back-line in this one.

“It should be a routine win for Sunderland.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Gillingham

James Ray



“Gillingham have turned a corner under Neil Harris and their strong away form of late will make them tricky customers for Sunderland, but the Black Cats look to have turned the tide too.

“In a chaotic race for the play-offs, Sunderland will need every point they can get, and despite the Gills’ strong away form in recent weeks, I think Alex Neil’s side will have too much for Harris and co.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 3-1 Gillingham



Luke Phelps

“Ask any Sunderland fan and they will tell you that this is exactly the type of game that their side are capable of losing.

“Under Alex Neil though, Sunderland look much more organised, and much more disciplined. Gillingham have come good in recent weeks under the management of Neil Harris but I think Sunderland will have too much firepower for them tomorrow.

“If Ross Stewart plays as well, it could be a very one-sided afternoon.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Gillingham