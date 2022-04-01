Charlton Athletic host Lincoln City in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks welcome Michael Appleton’s Imps to The Valley in what sets up to be an intriguing game.

Charlton Athletic have had a below par season and currently sit in 14th-position. Jackson’s side have picked it up in recent weeks winning three on the bounce and will look to extend that one in this one.

Lincoln City have also had a below par season themselves, last season’s play-off finalists currently sit just three places above the relegation zone and have only one win in their last five. Wins are needed in their next couple of games to make sure they don’t find themselves in a relegation scrap.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s games…

James Cheap

“This one’s a fixture between two sides that have massively under-performed this season.

“Charlton have picked up form in recent weeks but it’s come far too late in the season for the Addicks to make anything out of the campaign.

“However, I do see them continuing their good form in this one, but it’ll be a close-fought encounter.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-0 Lincoln City

Andy McCormac



“Charlton Athletic v Lincoln City is likely to be a close battle between two teams who are much lower in the league than anyone anticipated.

“Home advantage should help Charlton in their quest to gain another three points following on from their recent victory against Doncaster Rovers.

“Lincoln are without a few key players due to injury, and considering this I’m backing the Addicks to prevail here.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-0 Lincoln City

Luke Phelps

“Both Charlton and Lincoln have been hugely disappointing this season. Charlton are just about clear of relegation though and Lincoln look to be safe for another season, so both will be quickly turning their attentions to the next season.

“Still, both sets of players will want to impress ahead of the next campaign so expect a difficult bout tomorrow.

“Charlton have the better form going into this one after winning their last three, so I expect them to continue that form and avoid defeat tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Lincoln City