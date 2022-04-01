Wigan Athletic host Bolton Wanderers in League One tomorrow lunchtime.

Leam Richardson’s Latics welcome Ian Evatt’s Trotters to the DW Stadium in what will be a fiery Lancashire derby.

Wigan Athletic are going strong in League One and could go top of the table with a win in this one. Richardson’s side sit one point behind league leaders Rotherham United with two games in hand on the Millers.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs and manager Evatt will not stop trying until it’s mathematically impossible to do so. With the Trotters still having it all to play for, they’ll be well up for causing an upset against their local rivals.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

James Cheap

“Wigan are the obvious favourites going into this one with being at home and having the advantage in league position.

“However, Evatt’s men will be keen for revenge after the hammering they were on the wrong end of in the reverse fixture.

“I can see Wigan making it the third win against their local rivals this season in all competitions with a goal from a former Trotter, Josh Magennis.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Finlay Openshaw



“Wigan Athletic have the chance to go top with a win and with local rivals Bolton Wanderers coming to the DW Stadium, what a statement win this could be.

“Meanwhile, for Bolton it’s a chance to see how they come up against one of the better sides in the league as they will want to avenge their 4-0 defeat against the Latics earlier this season.

“I think there will be plenty of goals in this one but I think the Latics will be too clinical for the Trotters.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 3-2 Bolton Wanderers



Luke Phelps

“I like the look of both Wigan and Bolton this season. Two former Premier League teams who have both had positive seasons, rebuilding towards that aim of eventual Premier League football once again.

“For me though, I think there’s only one winner tomorrow – Wigan. They’ve been so impressive all season and I back them to go on and win the League One title this season.

“Bolton certainly won’t make it easy, and I can see a few goals in this one. But Wigan should get through tomorrow’s game with a win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 3-1 Bolton Wanderers