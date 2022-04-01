Cardiff City host rivals Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Bluebirds come into this crucial fixture in good form, winning three of their last five league games. City have also never lost two league matches in a row against the Swans so they’ll be aiming to get the better of them at the weekend.

Swansea meanwhile will also look to regain some sort of consistency in the league, having won two of their last five fixtures. The Swans will be aiming to build upon their previous 3-0 win against Cardiff City at the Swansea.com Stadium earlier on in the season.

If the Bluebirds win it could see them move above their rivals, putting them on equal points with Stoke City.

Swansea City would jump above Stoke City, into 15th place of the table, just below Preston North End.

Cardiff City team news

Skipper Sean Morrison is sidelined for the rest of the season, injuring his ACL in February. Centre-back Curtis Nelson continues to be unavailable after suffering a calf injury during a training session in February.

Isaac Vassell is unlikely to make an appearance this season after tearing his quadricep last month. Max Watters is also questionable after sustaining an ankle injury.

Predicted XI

Smithies (GK)

Drameh

Ng

Flint

McGuinness

Bagan

Doyle

Wintle

Ralls

Hugill

Davies

This fixture has the potential to be a tightly fought contest between two sides that are in very similar positions. Both the Bluebirds and the Swans are currently in transitional periods and may opt to play defensive football.

Youngsters like Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies may cause an attacking threat for a Swans defence that has been vulnerable at times recently. Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has been a consistent force all season and could be a key factor in the outcome of this exciting fixture.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.