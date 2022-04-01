Fulham have looked set to return to the Premier League for some time now, and this weekend they will be hoping to further cement their place as league leaders when they face QPR.

Marco Silva has put together a team that have taken the Championship by storm this season, scoring 90 goals in the league while only conceding 32 goals.

Their attacking and defensive qualities have been clear for everyone to see throughout this campaign – they look set to win the league, barring any unforeseen slip ups before the last game of the season.

Fulham team news

Silva told the media that he had no fresh injury concerns after the international break, but a decision will be made on defender Antonee Robinson after returning later than others from international duty.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Adarabioyo

Ream

Tete

Cairney

Chalobah

Reid

Carvalho

Wilson

Mitrovic

Immediate bounce back…

Last time out they were beaten 1-0 by West Brom in what was a surprise defeat for the league leaders, and so Silva will be expecting his side to return to winnings ways away to QPR.

The defeat against West Brom was a rare slip up for a team that have been unplayable at times in the Championship.

Since the turn of the year, Fulham have only lost two games in the league, so their bounce-back-ability is rarely tested.

QPR will be no easy bounce back game for Silva’s team, they are a team that themselves have ambitions of returning to the Premier League come the end of the season.

They are two points off 6th place Blackburn Rovers – a win against Fulham would go some way to helping their play-off hopes.

The clash between Fulham and QPR on Saturday promises to be another feisty London derby, with promotion to the Premier League on the line for both teams.