A report from Fotomac last week claimed that Hull City are interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc with the summer window approaching.

Zajc, 27, has had previous spells at Italian clubs Genoa (loan) and Empoli to get game time under his belt.

The attacking midfielder has netted six goals in 24 outings in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

He signed for his current club half-way through the 2018/19 season and initially struggled for opportunities.

Reports are saying that Hull City are eyeing a summer move for Zajc, so what would the Tigers’ XI look like if they manage to get him through the door ahead of next season?

Arveladze’s Hull City

The Tigers haven’t taken enough chances this season, being the third-lowest scorers in the division, but it’s their defensive work that has played a bigger part in ensuring that they stay in the Championship for another campaign.

Keane Lewis-Potter is the top scorer at the club with nine and the club could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer. The young winger plays behind the striker, mainly with George Honeyman, and Zajc coming in would give the club more competition and depth in their ranks.

Shota Arveladze normally deploys Richie Smallwood and Greg Doherty in the middle of the part in his favoured 3-4-3 formation, and with central-midfield being a position that target Zajc can play in, there is another chance of a starting place there.

The technical players consisting of Honeyman, Ryan Longman and Smallwood could help the Slovenia international settle in with his game being very similar. They would be able to play intricate through balls to whatever striker who may find themselves as first-choice next season.

It is unknown whether Zajc would be open to a move, but it would no doubt be a great signing for the Yorkshire side.