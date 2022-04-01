Three names feature in today’s League One transfer round-up on The72.

Marlon Fossey, James Trafford and Michael Spellman are the players whose names have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Fulham loanee Fossey joined Bolton Wanderers in the January transfer window, and has impressed massively, scoring once and assisting on five occasions in 15 league appearances since signing. Earlier this month, the American admitted that he would be open to a Whites summer return following the end of his loan deal.

And now, reporter John McDougall has offered his thoughts on the chances of the right-back re-joining in the summer window, saying:

“Though it is out of Wanderers’ hands to an extent with the player being under contract for another year and the Cottagers being within their rights to accept what they deem Fossey to be worth, hopefully the time on loan the defender has already spent at Wanderers bodes well for the future when decisions are taken.”

As well as Fossey, Trafford is another loan man who is impressing under Ian Evatt. The goalkeeper completed the temporary move away from Manchester City in January and has made 15 appearances, keeping seven clean sheets.

It would come as no surprise if the 19-year-old is a wanted man in the summer, but Bolton Wanderers would surely be the front runners for the shot-stopper’s signature should a deal be there to be done. Again, reporter McDougall was on hand to provide his thoughts on the possibility of a summer return:

“Evatt too has been happy with Trafford’s progress and has raised the prospect of having the City loanee back in some capacity next season, which bodes well for the potential of the goalkeeper perhaps being a Bolton player in the 2022/23 season too, should there not be an avenue to the first team at City.”

In February, Trafford made it clear that he doesn’t want to be playing U23 football and is instead enjoying League One with the Whites.

Lastly, Sunderland are planning to sign young winger Spellman in the summer window. Earlier this month, the youngster was trialling at the Black Cats and it now seems like that spell was successful; should he sign, he would join up with the U23 set-up in the north east.

The 19-year-old was most recently at a club called Chester-le-Street United and looked to have impressed Sunderland scouts.