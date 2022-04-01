Sunderland return to League One action this weekend at home to Gillingham.

Alex Neil’s side are in a dogfight for the play-offs and games during the international break have forced the Wearsiders down into 7th.

They need all the depth they can have to give themselves the best chance possible and it sounds as if some players may be on the verge of a comeback…

Sunderland team news

Danny Batth will return to contention following an ankle issue which made his start to life in the north east a bit more stop-start than he would’ve hoped.

Alex Pritchard, who was subbed off in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw to Charlton Athletic earlier this month, and Nathan Broadhead who hasn’t featured since the start of the month, have both ‘recovered quicker than anticipated‘.

Aiden McGeady will remain out – he has been since November last year.

Ross Stewart wasn’t involved in Scotland’s second match against Austria leaving many fans fearful that he’s picked up an injury.

Jordan Willis and Niall Huggins are both out for the remainder of the campaign and will have their eyes on a return next time round.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Clarke

Wright

Doyle

Xhemajli

Gooch

Matete

Evans (C)

Pritchard

Broadhead

Stewart

Is this a must-win game?

Sunderland come into this one unbeaten in six, having kept four clean sheets in that period too.

They have become a lot sturdier at the back but at times struggle to put the ball in the back of the net.

Gillingham come into this one with three away wins in their last four and will look to extend that positive run this Saturday.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 Sunderland win back in October and Neil will be praying for another similar scoreline to keep the heat on the top-six.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.