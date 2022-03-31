Middlesbrough secured the loan signing of Folarin Balogun in January and the youngster is now hitting his stride as we approach the closing stages of the season.

Middlesbrough have five strikers currently in their squad, but it is Balogun who is in the best goalscoring form of late.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in his last five games for club and country.

He netted in Boro’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United and in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City, before scoring three goals in two games on international duty with the England U21s.

With his loan side reaping the benefits short-term, his parent club Arsenal will do so longer-term.

Speaking to The Express, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was asked about Balogun after his goalscoring exploits with the Young Lions, and he admitted that he is seeing him develop whilst out on loan, but admitted he should have loaned out the forward earlier.

“I think Flo is doing what he needed to do and we probably should have done it a little bit earlier. It’s always difficult to time when is the best moment to do that,” he said.

“He’s having the right exposure, he’s playing in a different formation and different rule under a manager and a club with huge history. You can see how he’s developing.

“So this is giving us information and it’s going to give us more detail about what the next best move for him to keep developing because he has, and we want him to be part of our future.”

Is there a chance Balogun could return to Middlesbrough?

As mentioned, Boro have five strikers at their disposal, yet three of those are currently only on loan.

Along with Balogun, both Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar will return to their parent clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

This means there will only be Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn left at the club.

Although Uche Ikpeazu will return from his Cardiff City loan in the summer, it is expected he will be moved on nonetheless.

Therefore Middlesbrough will be looking at strikers in the summer and if Balogun isn’t in Arsenal’s first-team plans he may seek another loan move away, and he could return if a move suited all parties.