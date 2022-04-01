Fulham make the short trip across west London on Saturday afternoon to face Mark Warburton’s QPR in the Championship, and they are yet to learn about the fitness of defender Antonee Robinson.

The Cottagers sit at the summit of the Championship table and look destined for a return to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Marco Silva’s side have been relentless this season, and the fact they sit eight points clear at the top of the table shows that they mean business.

But, they don’t know yet about the availability of American international Robinson, who has been a key figure in Fulham’s side this season, Silva has admitted.

A tweet from the official Fulham twitter account read:

Marco on team news. 🗣 "We have to wait one more day to see about Robinson. All of them are in a good condition to play in our next match."#QPRFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 31, 2022

If not fit, it would be a big blow against a fellow promotion-chasing side, with the 24-year-old featuring in 31 Championship games this term, scoring twice and assisting on four occasions.

Other options…

The other natural left-back option available to Silva is play-off hero Joe Bryan.

The 28-year-old has evidently been out of favour in the side this season, making just nine appearances and sometimes not even making the matchday squad.

Despite only having one other left-back, Liverpool loanee right-back Neco Williams has some experience playing on the other flank, and could be Robinson’s replacement, allowing the likes of Kenny Tete getting some game time on the right-hand side.

Fulham take on QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off, in a huge game for both sides.