Bournemouth are currently sitting in 2nd place of the Championship, and looking likely to make a return to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Scott Parker’s side have a comfortable six point lead over 3rd place Luton Town, as well as two games in hand over the Hatters.

Since taking over, Parker has put his imprint on the Cherries and put together a team that looks set to return to the Premier League.

Last time out, Bournemouth put an impressive display in to beat promotion rivals, Huddersfield Town, 3-0 away from home.

Bournemouth team news

Scott Parker reported no fresh injury concerns when speaking to the club’s website this week.

Mark Travers pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with a quad injury but is said to be fine for this weekend.

Parker had positive news on three players in his recent interview with the club’s website – Robbie Brady has returned to training in the last few weeks and may make a return to the bench this weekend, but Kieffer Moore and Junior Stanislas are still a way off returning.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Smith

Phillips

Kelly

Zemura

Cantwell

Cook

Billing

Lowe

Solanke

Anthony

In their hands…

With their games in hand, Bournemouth’s promotion is very much in their own hands, but they face some tough opposition between now and the end of the season.

Before any promotion party can begin, Parker’s team face Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Millwall – all teams with hopes of reaching at least the play-offs this season.

Parker will take comfort in the side’s six point lead over their nearest rivals and their recent revival of form since the end of the transfer window.

Bournemouth will be relying heavily on the goals of their form striker, Dominic Solanke, who is on 23 goals this season – his goals will be the difference between automatic promotion and play-offs.

Tomorrow’s game against Bristol City will be seen by Parker as a game his team should take three points from to further cement 2nd place.