Huddersfield Town’s loaned-in midfielder Tino Anjorin will not feature against Hull City on Friday after suffering a fresh injury setback.

Anjorin, 20, has been limited to only 60 minutes of action since joining Huddersfield Town in January.

The young midfielder arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium with a metatarsal injury and he only made his debut at the start of March. Since then, he has made another three appearances off the bench, but it has now been confirmed that a fresh setback has ruled him out of the upcoming clash against Hull City.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, Corberan will be without the former Lokomotiv Moscow loan man on Friday night.

Although he will miss the clash with the Tigers, it is added that Anjorin should be able to play a part in the remaining six games of the campaign having made a return to training on Thursday morning.

A push to the finish line

Corberan will need as many bodies as possible in his fight to earn a play-off spot this season. It looked as though the Terriers were set for a place in the top six but a run of three games without a win has put them only four points ahead of 7th placed Middlesbrough, who have the advantage of two games in hand.

It will be hoped that Anjorin can stay fit to help the Terriers maintain a spot in the play-offs and then, providing they may the top six, help them in the play-offs as the push for promotion goes down to the wire.