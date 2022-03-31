Tranmere Rovers pair Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard are in contention to play this weekend, as detailed in a report by Wirral Globe.

Tranmere Rovers are back in action on Saturday at home to Carlisle United.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Colchester United last time out and have received a boost on the selection front.

Both Spearing and Maynard have been missed over recent times and although they were both on the bench last weekend, they could potentially play a part on the pitch against the Cumbrians.

Boost for Tranmere Rovers

Spearing hasn’t played since 1st February against Stevenage and has been sidelined for 10 games, with his side winning just three matches whilst he has been away which outlines his importance to the side.

The former Liverpool and Blackpool man, who made the move to Prenton Park in 2020, is an influential player in the middle of the park for the Merseyside club.

Everton loan man Lewis Warrington has stepped into his shoes over recent times and he has made a positive impression. However, he lacks the same experience as his teammate which will come in handy during the promotion run-in.

Getting Maynard back to full fitness will be beneficial to Tranmere Rovers too and he hasn’t quite been able to make the impact he would have wanted to this term.

The veteran joined the club last summer on a free transfer and has since made 13 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.