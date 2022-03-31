Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says Mark Travers is fit for this weekend, reports Kris Temple.

Bournemouth have received a boost on the selection front ahead of Saturday’s clash against Bristol City at home.

Travers, 22, was withdrawn from his Republic of Ireland international duties for their recent games against Belgium and Lithuania with a quad injury.

Nevertheless, he is available for the Cherries, with broadcaster Temple tweeting (see below):

🍒 #AFCB boss Scott Parker confirms that goalkeeper Mark Travers is fit, despite his #IRL international withdrawal due to a quad injury. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) March 31, 2022

Boost for Bournemouth

Travers has made the number one spot his own at Bournemouth over recent times and January recruit Freddie Woodman is struggling to get in ahead of him, playing just once in the FA Cup against Boreham Wood since his move.

Parker has had no reason to drop the Ireland international who has conceded 31 goals in his 36 appearances in all competitions.

He has had to be patient in his pursuit of nailing down the first choice ‘keeper role at the Vitality Stadium after a few years of being their back-up.

Travers signed for the Cherries as a youngster back in 2016 having previously played for the likes of Lucan United, Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers.

He signed his first professional deal three years later and made his first-team debut in a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in May 2019.

The stopper had a loan spell away at Swindon Town last term to get some experience under his belt but has since established himself as a key first-team player for Bournemouth.

Parker’s men are currently 2nd in the league table and are six points above 3rd place Luton Town.