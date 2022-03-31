Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said Ben Brereton Diaz is “pretty unlikely” to start against Coventry City this weekend.

An ankle injury has meant Blackburn Rovers have been without talisman Brereton Diaz since February.

However, as he nears full fitness, the striker was named in Chile’s latest international squad and played for La Roja in their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Wednesday night. Brereton Diaz played 80 minutes in his first game back, and it seems as though he got through the game scot-free.

Now, with Blackburn Rovers preparing to face Coventry City this weekend, Mowbray has discussed the chances of the striker starting against the Sky Blues.

As quoted by the Championship club’s official Twitter account, the Rovers boss said it is “pretty unlikely” that Brereton Diaz will start so soon after playing nearly a full game following a lengthy absence. He added that when the former Nottingham Forest man returns on Friday, he will be making sure to check up on how his ankle feels.

🗣️ TM: "He's not played for 6/7 weeks, then played 80 minutes, so it's pretty unlikely he's going to start three days later. Probably the bench is the best he can hope for, maybe 20 minutes if we need a goal."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 31, 2022

In need of a boost

Blackburn Rovers’ hopes of a play-off spot have taken a fair few hits over recent months, with their struggles in front of goal seeing them drop points on a number of occasions. As a result, their automatic promotion push has fallen apart and they are now at risk of dropping out of the top six.

With Brereton Diaz back in the action, it will be hoped that he can find goalscoring form once again to help Rovers in their charge for the Premier League.

So far this season, Brereton Diaz has netted 20 goals in 30 Championship games, becoming a standout star at Ewood Park.