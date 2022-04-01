Blackpool go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest at Bloomfield Road in the Championship on Saturday.

The Tangerines come into this one with three wins in their last five matches, proving themselves to be dark horses this season. Neil Critchley has set up his side well defensively recently, not conceding a goal in their last three games.

Forest are in superb league form at the moment, not losing a league fixture since their 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City in January. Nottingham Forest have had a real eye for goal in recent games, scoring 10 goals in their last four league matches.

If Blackpool win it could see them move up to eleventh place, overtaking West Brom and Coventry City in the process.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand could potentially jump into the playoff places if they are able to take all three points from this one.

Blackpool team news

Keshi Anderson continues to be out of action, injuring his hamstring during an FA Cup fixture in January. Youngster Sonny Carey will also be unavailable after suffering a metatarsal injury last year.

Defender Luke Garbutt’s season could be over after suffering a knee injury against Millwall back in January. Veteran Richard Keogh is out due to a calf injury but could be back sooner rather than later.

A quad injury has seen goalkeeper Chris Maxwell miss a large chunk of Blackpool’s campaign. Grant Ward continues to spend time out after undergoing surgery for a ruptured achilles.

Predicted XI

Grimshaw (GK)

Sterling

Connolly

Ekpiteta

Thorniley

Husband

Bowler

Stewart

Dougall

Hamilton

Madine

Blackpool have defied all expectations this season, making a good account of themselves throughout the entirety of the season. Players such as Josh Bowler and Dujon Sterling have been real breakout stars for the Tangerines, being the deciding factor in the outcome of some games.

Critchley’s men may have their work cut out for them against a Nottingham Forest side in tremendous form since Steve Cooper has been at the helm.

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday.