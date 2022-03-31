Loaned out QPR youngster Charlie Kelman says it has been a “difficult” season for him.

The striker has spent this term on loan at Gillingham in League One.

Kelman, 20, has been allowed to spend this campaign away from the Hoops to gain experience.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals.

Kelman has said, as per a report by the Kent Messenger:

“It has been a difficult season for myself, it has been for the lads as well, being sent back and stuff goes goes on behind the scenes, but everybody has made me feel so welcome, it’s such a nice group of lads and fans, everyone at the club I love and it is nice to be contributing.

“The gaffer (Neil Harris) told me he wants me to be a pest and play to my strengths, stop worrying what everyone else thinks, that is the biggest thing and he also cares.”

He added:

“This (loan spell) is really big for me, I came here to learn about men’s football, develop even more, I had a taste of it at Southend and went to QPR and transitioned, now I am here to learn the ugly side of the game and also develop and grow up as a man.”

What next for the QPR loanee?

Kelman will be eyeing a strong end to the season with Gillingham as they look to secure their place in the third tier.

The Gills have seen an upturn in form since Neil Harris took over and they are currently 19th in the league table, four points above the relegation zone with six games left.

Their loan forward has provided them with more competition and depth in attacking areas and although he hasn’t scored as many goals as he would have liked, he will still be learning a lot from his time in Kent.

Kelman was given the green light to move to Priestfield last summer but returned to QPR back in November due to a lack of game time under former boss Steve Evans before heading back to the club in the January transfer window.

He has been on the books of his parent club since they swooped to sign him from Southend United back in October 2020 after he caught the eye playing in League Two and he has since played 15 times for the Hoops’ senior side.