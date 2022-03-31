Nottingham Forest right-back Djed Spence has been attracting plenty of attention from the top flight, with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and Liverpool linked.

Nottingham Forest won’t have the final say on Spence given he is on loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough. However, he is seen as surplus to requirements on Teesside and will likely be sold if their asking price is met.

A recent report stated that Middlesbrough’s valuation will be around £12 million, yet previous reports said it could be as high as £20 million, which would be a club-record sale.

Given their stature and spending power, a fee of £20 million isn’t a problem for the linked clubs.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen, but it is the latter who have made the first move according to The Daily Express, with Spurs having already held talks with the player.

If the 21-year-old was to sign for the North London club he would be competing with two players with plenty of experience.

Antonio Conte has right wing-backs Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal at his disposal, but the pair have yet to nail down the position since signing.

But Spurs do still face competition for the England U21 international’s signature and so a bidding war could ensue, especially with the news that local rivals Arsenal plan to hijack the move.

Also there is no counting out the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool, and German giants Bayern Munich, despite the Bavarians baulking at the higher reported asking price.