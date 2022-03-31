Some big names feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Tyrhys Dolan, Djed Spence and Han-Noah Massengo are some of the names floating about in the transfer headlines over the past day or so.

A report today from 90min stated that Fulham are alongside Premier League trio Brighton and Hove Albion, Spurs and West Ham in keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers’ young star Dolan. In the same report, it was claimed that it is the Seagulls who are the ones leading the chase for the 20-year-old, who has scored on four occasions this season, assisting thrice. He joined the Rovers at the start of last season following his academy release from Preston North End and has set the Championship alight ever since.

As per the Evening Standard, Middlesbrough have placed a £12million price tag on young right-back Djed Spence. The 21-year-old has spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and has surprised many in his 33 appearances for the Reds so far, scoring three goals and assisting on four occasions. Premier League big guns Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United are said to be the three clubs monitoring the right-back ahead of a potential transfer swoop when he returns to Boro in the summer.

Nottingham Forest have many top loanees on their hands this season, massively helping them in their push for promotion. Nottinghamshire Live have reported that the Reds will likely attempt to get some of their loan men back in the summer. The players they temporarily own consist of Spence, James Garner, Keinan Davis and Philip Zinckernagel, and reporter Sarah Clapson has said that they will have ‘a decent chance’ to welcome some of them back to the City Ground.

Elsewhere, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that the club are in talks over a new contract for young ace Massengo. The midfielder has been subject to interest from German outfit Freiburg before, as well as Bournemouth and Lyon.