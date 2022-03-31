Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann has stepped down, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

Scunthorpe United have announced that he will be stepping down from his post with immediate effect.

The Iron have named Lee Turnbull as their new Chief Operating Officer.

Their website says that Swann will be releasing an official statement over the weekend.

Change at Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United are on the verge of dropping out of the Football League for the first time in their history and their chairman has come under scrutiny from fans over recent years.

The Iron are currently rock bottom of League Two and are 10 points from safety with just seven games left, having won just four times out of 39 matches all season.

Keith Hill’s side are back in action this weekend away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers but make the trip down to Gloucestershire now on the back of fresh news coming out of the football club.

More on Swann

Swann joined Scunthorpe United back in 2013 having previously been at Gainsborough Trinity and the club were promoted to League One during his first 12 months at the helm.

The club lasted five years in the third tier and got into the play-offs twice before slipping into the bottom division in 2019.

They came 20th last term after an underwhelming campaign and are now poised to be relegated to the National League.

Aside from football, Swann is a businessman and entrepreneur and owns Cool Fun Ltd which operates the Sands live music venue.