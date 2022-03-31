Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley remains ‘very interested’ in taking over Derby County, despite talks with the club’s administrators Quantuma having broken down.

Ashley remains interested in taking over the cash-stricken Derby County.

The Rams have been in administration for close to six months now and yet the club seems no closer to finding a new buyer, and securing their long-term future.

Quantuma were brought in as the club’s administrators earlier in the season. They’ve set and missed several deadlines for naming a preferred bidder though and have seemingly lost the faith of the Rams faithful.

Now, it is thought that there are only two remaining, interested parties in the club’s takeover saga, with Ashley being one.

Names such as the Binnie family were previously reported to be out of the running, with another competitor Andy Appleby said to have been putting together a fresh bid last week.

Now though, Telegraph reporter Percy has shared this update on Ashley and Derby County:

New: Mike Ashley very interested in completing a takeover of #dcfc, despite talks with admins breaking down (alleged no contact for 2 months). Local MP @ABridgen: "MA is is a v credible bidder so I would urge the administrators to engage with them."https://t.co/WfD1pbr59V — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) March 31, 2022

Will it ever end?

Derby County have seemingly been on the brink of liquidation for a number of weeks now.

The club cannot keep operating like this and after the season ends, and players leave following the expiry of their contracts and Derby County find out their fate in the Championship, things look set to worsen.

That’s if they don’t find a new buyer, that is.

Ashley wasn’t everyone’s favoured choice at Newcastle United, but he’s a buyer nevertheless and one who the English Football League will surely approve of, given his time at Newcastle and his recent sale of the club.

For Wayne Rooney and his side, all they can do is focus on matters on the pitch – they return to action against Preston North End this weekend.