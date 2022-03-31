Cardiff City are ready to cast their net far and wide this summer as Steve Morison prepares for an exciting transfer window.

On the whole, the 2021/22 campaign has been a difficult one for Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds got off to a terrible start under Mick McCarthy but they have since climbed away from the relegation zone. The upturn in form and emergence of a new hope for the future has coincided with Morison’s appointment, with the former Millwall striker and his coaching team seemingly breathing life into the club both on and off the pitch.

And, it is hoped the Bluebirds can maintain their momentum this summer, with Wales Online detailing the exciting plans for the summer.

The report states that Morison and Cardiff City are ready to search far and wide for new additions, scouting non-league as well as European countries like Germany, Holland and France. In addition, it is added that young players, their agents and some of their clubs are ‘more receptive’ to the idea of doing loan deals with the Bluebirds, largely thanks to the new focus on bringing youth players through and the success of loan men like Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh.

An exciting future

It hasn’t been easy for Cardiff City since their return to the Championship, but it seems as though the Welsh side are really heading in the right direction. The Bluebirds look like a club moving forward on a united front, with ongoing plans making for what will hopefully be a successful and sustainable future.

The focus over the summer will be ensuring the promising plans come to fruition, and then making sure they translate to success on the pitch.

For now though, Cardiff City will be keen to put the finishing touches on their plans while bidding to end the season as strongly as possible. As it stands, Morison’s men are 17th, 18 points clear of the drop and 15 away from the play-offs.