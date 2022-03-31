Huddersfield Town are currently having a remarkable season in the Championship, with a chance at the play-offs looking increasingly likely for a team that were expected to struggle.

After working under Marco Bielsa at Leeds United, Carlos Corberan was offered the chance to manage fellow West Yorkshire side Huddersfield Town, and the 38-year-old has made a real impression.

Under Corberan, Huddersfield Town have been playing attractive, attacking football that has put a smile back on their fans’ faces.

After a difficult run of form going into the international break they now turn their attention to fellow Yorkshire side, Hull City, in a game that promises to be an entertaining one.

Huddersfield Town team news

Rolando Aarons (knee) and goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (shoulder) are both long-term absentees.

Alex Vallejo (knee) was rumoured to be fit around April time, but there is no new update about his injury from the club.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Turton

Pearson

Lees

Toffolo

Thomas

Russell

O’Brien

Koroma

Anjorin

Ward

International break came at the right time…

For Huddersfield Town, the international break came at the right time for them to regroup and refocus on the challenge ahead.

Corberan will be hoping for an upturn in form this weekend after his side’s back-to-back defeats v Millwall and Bournemouth before the international break.

Their game away at Hull City will be a tough challenge for Huddersfield Town, but it is a challenge they need to come out on top of to prove their promotion credentials.

The game is live on Sky Sports tomorrow evening at 7:45pm.