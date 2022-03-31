Fulham have been liked with a move for Blackburn Rovers and England U20 ace Tyrhys Dolan.

A fresh report from 90min has revealed that Dolan, 20, is a wanted man. The Blackburn Rovers youngsters is supposedly wanted by all of Brighton, West Ham, Spurs and Fulham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brighton are thought to be leading the race to sign Dolan at this point, with the Seagulls having a positive relationship with Blackburn which has seen Rovers bring in several Brighton youngsters on loan in recent seasons.

But with Fulham looking set to rejoin the Premier League ahead of next season, they can’t be ruled out of this transfer race.

Here, we look at what Fulham’s starting XI could look like if they sign Dolan in the summer…

Dolan is a versatile attacker. He’s been used wisely by Tony Mowbray this season who hasn’t overused Dolan, but has given him enough starts and substitute appearances to help him progress into the fine young player that he’s become.

Dolan plays as an attacker. He’s played as one of a top two and on the right side of a front-three at times this season.

In the 3-1 win over Derby County earlier this month, Dolan played as part of a pacey front two alongside Reda Khadra, scoring a goal and flourishing throughout.

He has all the attributes of a modern day footballer with his technical skills complimenting his athleticism.

For Fulham, Marco Silva often plays with one lone striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic, then three attacking midfielders backing him up.

Harry Wilson often dons that right-hand side, with Fabio Carvalho in the middle and Bobby Reid on the left.

Reid is a useful player for the club but it remains to be seen if he’ll be utilised in the Premier League next season. Carvalho meanwhile looks set to leave for Liverpool, and so Wilson could be shifted into that central attacking midfield position, opening up a spot on the right.

Should Fulham win the race to sign Dolan, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be a regular started in his first season at the club. But it seems likely that he’d stay with the club and gain some valuable Premier League experience, and he could yet become a fine player for the Cottagers in the long-run.