Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Mason O’Malley and Ross Millen are “progressing” as they fight back from injuries.

Scunthorpe United won’t rush the pair back in though and they may well both be out of action until the end of the season.

The defensive duo remain unavailable for the Iron along with Anthony Grant and Tom Pugh.

They are back in action this weekend away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

Hill has told BBC Radio Humberside Sport:

“Obviously we’re missing Anthony Grant, Mason O’Malley, Ross Millen, Tom Pugh. There’s one or two fatigue injuries/knocks and bruises from last weekend. We have a similar sort of squad available for selection against Forest Green.”

O’Malley and Millen:

“They’re progressing. They’re not on the training pitch yet. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that the amount of time that they’ve been out of first-team selection, especially Ross. With Mason I think I’ve got to be extra careful because he’s picking up injuries probably because he’s not spent enough time on the training pitch.”

What next for Scunthorpe United?

Scunthorpe United are staring down the barrel of a first ever relegation to non-league and are currently rock-bottom of the League Two table.

It has been a disastrous term for the Iron and they are currently 10 points from safety with just seven matches left of the campaign to play.

Hill has won just twice in 26 games since taking over at the Sands Venue Stadium from Neil Cox back in November and the club has won just four times all season.

They are the lowest scorers in the division on 26 goals and have also conceded the most with their leaky defence being breached 71 times so far.

Scunthorpe United take on a Forest Green Rovers side on Saturday who have the deadliest strike force in the league in Matty Stevens and Jamille Matt.

Not having O’Milley and Millen has been a blow for the North Lincolnshire outfit over recent times and the next time they put on the jersey may well be in the National League.

The Iron were beaten 3-0 at home to Harrogate Town last weekend and have had a break from the action this week with no mid-week fixture.