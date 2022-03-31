Swindon Town are very keen to keep hold of Jojo Wollacott this summer, as detailed in a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town want the goalkeeper to put pen-to-paper on a new deal as soon as possible.

Wollacott, 25, has just helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup later this year.

The stopper is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things currently stand.

Swindon Town’s safe hands

Swindon Town swooped to sign the ‘keeper last summer after he spent time on loan with the Wiltshire club in the last campaign.

His deal at Bristol City expired last term and he has since made the number one spot his own at the County Ground, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

Wollacott had spent his whole career to date on the books at Ashton Gate before his move to Ben Garner’s side and rose up through the academy ranks with the Robins.

He was a regular for the Championship outfit at various youth levels but never played for their senior team, instead gaining experience during various loan spells away at Bath City, Woking, Truro City, Gloucester City and Forest Green Rovers.

The 6ft 2inc man has found a home at Swindon Town and they don’t want to lose him for nothing in a few months time. They are currently 9th in the table and are two points outside the play-offs ahead of their game against Rochdale this weekend.