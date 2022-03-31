Spurs, West Ham, Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion are all keeping tabs on Blackburn Rovers’ Tyrhys Dolan it has been claimed.

That’s according to 90min, who state that Brighton are the favourites to sign the Blackburn Rovers forward.

The report states that the strong relationship between Rovers and the Seagulls could give them the edge in the pursuit of Dolan, adding that they are offering loan star Reda Khadra on a permanent basis as part of a deal to tempt Dolan away from Ewood Park.

They aren’t the only outfit interested in the Dolan though, with Premier League pair Spurs and West Ham alongside Blackburn Rovers’ Championship rivals Fulham in keeping tabs on the England U20 international.

Impressing in the Championship

After being let go by Preston North End in the summer of 2020, Dolan has become a consistent first-team player for Blackburn Rovers.

At only 20, the Manchester-born talent has already played 72 times for Rovers’ senior side, chipping in with eight goals and six assists in the process. His involvement has long led to calls for him to be involved in England’s Young Lions set-up, and he was rewarded with a first call-up this month.

Dolan made his debut against Poland’s youngsters before netting off the bench in a 3-1 win over Germany U20s at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium earlier this week.

The promising attacker is still contracted to Blackburn Rovers for over two years, so the Championship outfit are under no pressure to cash in on the player this summer.