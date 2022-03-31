Cardiff City youngster Chanka Zimba says it was a “big relief” to score his first goal for Northampton Town last weekend.

Cardiff City loaned the attacker to Northampton Town in the January transfer window.

Zimba, 20, was given the green light to leave the Championship side on a loan deal until the end of the season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has made seven appearances for the Cobblers since his move and scored his first goal for the club in their 2-0 win at home to Hartlepool United last time out.

The striker said, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo:

“It was a big relief for me to finally get off the mark and help us get three points. I wouldn’t say it was a burden but I’m a striker and I like scoring goals and to finally get one for Northampton is a great feeling.”

Cardiff City situation

Cardiff City signed Zimba back in 2020 and he has since been a key player for their U23s side. He was handed a professional contract by the Bluebirds August last year and has made one appearance for their senior side in the Championship this season.

However, they let him depart on a temporary basis when Northampton Town came calling this past winter and he currently has his sights set on promotion to League One with his loan club.

Jon Brady’s side are currently 3rd in the league table and are three points above Port Vale in 4th with a big clash away at Mansfield Town upcoming this weekend.

Prior to his move to Cardiff City a couple of years ago, Zimba had a spell in the academy at Blackburn Rovers.

Steve Morison’s side have a decision to make on his future when he returns this summer but for now the forward will be looking to add to his goal tally with the Cobblers.