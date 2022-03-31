Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes has been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, having left Ipswich Town just last summer.

Downes, 23, left Ipswich Town to join Swansea City last summer. The Swans paid a reported £1.5million for the Englishman who’s since become a fan favourite under Russell Martin.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, reports have surfaced suggesting that Leeds United are interested in a deal for Downes.

The Yorkshire club have supposedly shortlisted Downes as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

So will Ipswich Town be owed money if Downes leaves Swansea City?

There are no reports confirming that Ipswich Town inserted a sell-on clause in Downes’ move to Swansea City last summer.

But, the Tractor Boys are somewhat known for inserting sell-on clauses in different players’ deals.

Ipswich Town netted close to £2million when former player Tyrone Mings left Bournemouth for Aston Villa in 2020.

And Ipswich Town also cashed in on Kieffer Moore’s 2019 move from Barnsley to Wigan Athletic, and on Adam Webster’s 2019 move from Bristol City to Brighton.

The Mings, Moore and Webster deals saw Ipswich Town claim around £5million in sell-on fees, with the club usually inserting a sell-on percentage around the 10% mark.

Given the above information then, it could be safe to assume that Ipswich Town inserted some kind of sell-on fee in Downes’ 2021 move to Swansea City, although nothing is confirmed.

Up next for Kieran McKenna’s side is a home game v Ipswich Town this weekend.