Nottingham Forest were credited with interest in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle on transfer deadline day in January.

It was reported by Darren Witcoop that Nottingham Forest were among those looking at Gayle, but the former Crystal Palace and Peterborough United striker ended up remaining with Newcastle United.

Since then, Gayle has remained out of favour under Eddie Howe, playing only one minute of Premier League football since January ad remaining an unused substitute for the vast majority of games.

So what’s the latest on Gayle’s future?

Despite a delay in appointing new director of football, it looks as though it will be another busy summer for Newcastle United. And, as a result, a number of players are set to leave this summer, with the Daily Mail stating Gayle is among those heading for the exit door.

Since Nottingham Forest were linked with the striker, fellow Championship side West Brom have also been credited with interest.

It hasn’t been said if Nottingham Forest remain keen on bringing Gayle to the City Ground ahead of the 2022/23 season, but if they are, it certainly seems as though the door is open for the experienced striker to make a move this summer.

It remains to be seen how Forest’s attacking situation pans out in the summer though. January signing Sam Surridge may end up being the only natural striker contracted to the club, with Lewis Grabban’s deal running out and Keinan Davis only in on loan. That being said, the latter is being heavily linked with a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

Regardless, there’s no denying how dangerous Gayle can be in the Championship, so he would be a great signing for any second-tier side.