West Brom decided to release striker Hal Robson-Kanu last summer, allowing him to leave on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract.

Since then, the 32-year-old has remained out of the game, focusing on matters outside of football.

The former West Brom man has spoken to Football London about cryptocurrency and his nutrition business, also addressing the possibility of returning to football almost a year after he left The Hawthorns.

Robson-Kanu admitted that while he isn’t actively on the lookout for a new club, he is in the “best condition of his life” physically and feels both fitter and stronger than ever. He added that he won’t be closing the door on football, saying:

“I feel physically in the best condition of my life and I got fitter and stronger every year down to my nutrition and lifestyle.

“I’m not going to close the door and say it’s not going to happen.”

A potential shrewd addition

Often when players have been out of the game for as long as Robson-Kanu has, clubs will be wary of bringing them in because of a lack of fitness. But if the former Reading and Wales striker really is in the best physical condition he has ever been in, he could be a shrewd acquisition for a Championship club.

Robson-Kanu has spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship and Premier League, managing 66 goals and 29 assists in 428 games across his entire career in all competitions.

His physicality and ability on the ball could yet be a nuisance for Football League defenders, but he would almost certainly have to prove that he is up to match fitness before making a return to the game.