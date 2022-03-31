Rotherham United face Sutton United in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley on Sunday, and despite being favourites, Millers boss Paul Warne isn’t getting too carried away.

League One table-toppers Rotherham United are obvious favourites entering the final this weekend.

The Millers sit four points clear of MK Dons in 3rd place, and with the final month of the season approaching, they could well be in for a double-winning season.

The Yorkshire outfit are the top scorers in the competition and will surely fancy themselves.

As for Sutton United, they sit in 10th place of the League Two table and are chasing a play-off spot following their promotion from the National League last season.

33 places separate the two sides, but Warne isn’t getting too carried away whilst being the favourites – he told the Rotherham United media team:

“Wigan were favourites when they went into their game with Sutton as well.

“Playing at Wembley is a real leveller and Sutton’s players will be well up for it.

“They’ve been amazing in their first year in the EFL and are going for back to back promotions and have full belief in the way they play. They are in really good form and the whole town has got right behind them for this final.

“I think our club have been blessed with Wembley trips over the years, but it is still a massive honour for us too.

“The lads won’t stand in the tunnel and feel superior to Sutton in anyway. It is a bit cliched because anything can happen in a final against two good teams.”

A season to remember

This season could go down in Rotherham United history, with them just 12 points from a new club record for most points in a single season (where three points count for a win).

As well as this, promotion is obviously on the cards, and fans may argue that this is the Millers’ best team for decades with them having a big chance of finally staying up in the Championship should they go up.

A trophy win at Wembley would be the icing on the cake, rounding up an unforgettable season for Warne and his men.

The Papa John’s Trophy final gets underway at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports.