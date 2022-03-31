Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has admitted the club are “probably” resigned to losing captain Will Boyle, who was linked with Portsmouth in the winter.

Boyle, 26, sees his contract with Cheltenham Town expire at the end of the season.

The centre-back has been a key player for the Robins over recent years, and it was said back in December that Portsmouth were keeping a keen eye on his situation ahead of the January transfer window. However, rumours failed to materialise into anything concrete given Pompey’s financial position at the time.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Boyle’s situation, casting doubt over his Cheltenham Town future.

As quoted by Gloucestershire Live, Duff has said the club are “probably” resigned to losing him in the summer. He insisted that the contract is still there and that Boyle’s application and commitment have remained though.

“Probably,” Duff replied when asked if Cheltenham Town are resigned to losing the defender.

“We offered him a deal, he said ‘I’m all right for now’ and I don’t worry about it too much. The season finishes in a month, so we’ll know then one way or the other. It’s not like the contract isn’t there. I had a conversation with him three or four weeks ago and I’ll keep that between us.

“He’s the captain of the football club and I don’t think people can question his attitude of application. That’s all we can ask, give your best when you are on the pitch. He’s done that, so we have no issue with him.”

Should Portsmouth reignite their interest?

Centre-back is a position Portsmouth may well be looking to freshen up this summer, and Boyle could be a really good addition.

Now likely to be available on a free, the financial issues that previously prevented them from making a cash bid in January wouldn’t be a problem anymore either, so the door may well be open for Pompey to revive their pursuit of the 26-year-old centre-back.

As a strong leader and a defender who has proven himself in the third-tier, Boyle could be a great signing for Portsmouth if they look to pursue a deal ahead of the 2022/23 season.