Rotherham United face League Two side Sutton United at Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy final this weekend.

Table-topping Rotherham United come up against Sutton United in 10th of the League Two table on Sunday afternoon in the capital.

The Millers are in poor form with just one win in their last five league outings, but are the top scorers in the Papa John’s Trophy up to now.

As for the U’s, they also have one win in their last five and are chasing a play-off place in the fourth tier following their promotion from the National League last season.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

In his weekly press conference, Paul Warne provided an update on his injured men.

Strikers Freddie Ladapo and Georgie Kelly are set to train with the squad on Friday after taking part in their last day of rehabilitation this week, meaning both could be in contention to feature.

Michael Smith has been playing through a toe injury recently, and has had injections to his foot in order to stay fit for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, Jamie Lindsay could return after a shoulder problem.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Wood

Harding

Osei-Tutu

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Miller

Smith

Kayode

First-choice goalkeeper Joshua Vickers is carrying a hand problem, so Viktor Johansson may keep his place as the competition’s shot-stopper for the Millers.

Warne confirmed that he will be go strong for this tie to try and win it, so if the squad above is selected, it would come as no surprise.

The game at Wembley gets underway at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports.